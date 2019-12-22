Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowshera sector, gets befitting retaliation

At around 10:15 AM, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars.

Pakistan on Sunday violated the ceasefire yet again along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera district.

At around 10:15 AM, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the firing.

Last night, the Pak army violated ceasefire at multiple locations including Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch, according to news agency ANI.

According to Indian Army sources, Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) over 2,500 times from January to November 15 this year. More than 350 of these violations took place in the month of October. In the first 11 days of November, as many as 97 ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side was reported.

Ceasefire violations have been reported almost every day for the past three months in the districts of Hiranagar, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Mendhar, Poonch, Udi, and Kupwara.