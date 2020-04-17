Pak's ISI running terror camps to wage COVID-19 warfare in Kashmir

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is training a select group of terrorists to conduct attacks in Kashmir. It has been found that Pakistan is attempting to wage biological warfare by sending terrorists infected with coronavirus to Kashmir.

According to sources close to Zee Media, the Afghan security forces infiltrated a terror camp in Nanghar province and discovered that only 5 of the 15 men were Taliban and the other 10 were Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists being trained to fight in Jammu and Kashmir.

One Jaish terrorist survived the gunfight and was captured.

The captured terrorist was recorded speaking to his father on the phone and revealed that they were infected with the coronavirus. He also revealed that he received his training in Pakistan. "My colleagues who are with me are inflected with Coronavirus & they (Terror group heads) are trying to send us back to Kashmir," he was recorded as saying.

The security forces found out that the Taliban are running four camps in Nangarhar province. The camps have been identified as Khogyani I, Khogyani II and Dargah camp in Nangarhar province and were lent by the Taliban in lieu of Haqqani network’s cadre being trained in JeM’s camps in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, as India is fighting tooth and nail against the COVID-19 crisis, terror attacks continue in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Pakistan, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 6919 with 128 deaths.

On Monday, a Special Police Officer (SPO) was martyred while another was injured after militants reportedly attacked them with an ax in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the militants launched an attack on a local police party at Tandar village of Dachan area of the district and opened fire on the SPOs. One of the two inured cops succumbed to injuries, while the other is being treated at a state-run hospital.

On April 11, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at DH Pora in Kulgam days after a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander was neutralised in an encounter at Sopore.