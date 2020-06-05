Pak's ISI conspiring to increase terrorist activities in Poonch-Rajouri belt through over ground workers

The ongoing encounter in Rajouri is part of a conspiracy etched by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, which is recruiting terrorists on the ground to increase terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri belt, sources in security agencies have revealed.

As per an intelligence report, the ISI is planning to increase terrorist activities by recruiting Over the Ground Workers (OGW) to its network.

The information about the ISI conspiracy was revealed earlier this year.

Terrorist organisations in Jammu are also making several attempts to execute a terrorist attack.

On Thursday, there were reports of an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in the Rajouri district in which a terrorist was killed.

As per reports, a joint team of army J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

One of them was reportedly killed by the security forces after the hiding terrorists opened fire.

At least two-three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

In yet another violation of ceasefire by Pakistan, an Indian Army Jawan was martyred on Thursday evening in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The incident happened at around 7 pm when firing from Pakistani side started that targeted the forward areas in the sector.