Pak's ISI conspired to thwart 9-minute event by spreading fake news on grid failure

Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had made a huge conspiracy through social media to thwart the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lighting lamps and candles on Sunday at 9 PM.

The agency had spread false news about power grid collapsing due to turning off lights and also that said that there were many fire accidents following its observation.

PM Modi had urged all countrymen to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday as a sign of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Indian security agencies, false reports of grid failure were spread on social media by Pak agencies.

"Increased activity was noticed on social media platforms. ISI tried to spread misinformation by selectively pushing misleading news like power grid collapsing due to Diya and fake news of fire accidents following its observation," said an official tracking social media.

ISI also shared several fake videos on social media of fire incidents due to lighting of Diyas in various parts of the country after its failed attempt to spread false news of grid failure. Many of these fake videos were uploaded on Facebook and Twitter accounts from different cities of Pakistan. The same modus operandi was used by ISI during the Delhi riots.

Pakistan also spread misinformation among Indian students residing abroad, which caused panic. This led to the Indian missions abroad flooded with calls.

"The calls from Indian Students to our mission led to chaos and it took hours to handle the situation. They were asking for information about flights to India. Due to coronavirus, India has banned all international flights but the message was spread among these students that India has resumed flights," said an official.

A a time when the world's attention is focused on dealing with the COVID-19, Pakistan's ISI is taking advantage of this opportunity. ISI has asked terrorist organizations in Afghanistan in Kashmir to launch a major terror attack against India.

In the last two days, security forces have killed 9 terrorists in the region in separate encounters. Four terrorists who were involved in the killing of innocent civilians were eliminated at Batpura area of South Kashmir and while five terrorists were eliminated when they were attempting to infiltrate across the LoC taking advantage of bad weather.