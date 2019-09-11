Pak's attempts to internationalise J&K fails again, UN Secretary General bats for status quo on 'mediation offer'

UN Spokesperson

On Wednesday, even as Imran Khan announced a ‘big jalsa’ in PoK capital Muzaffarabad, the United Nation said that it would maintain the status quo as far Jammu and Kashmir was concerned.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said today: “Our position on mediation has always remained the same. Secretary‑General has had contacts both with Govt of Pakistan and Govt of India. He saw PM of India at the sidelines of the G7.He had spoken to Pak Foreign Minister.”

After his so-called 'Solidarity Hour' for Kashmiris turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he will organise a "big jalsa" in Muzaffarabad, the capital of POK.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that he will organise "a big jalsa" in Muzzafarabad on Friday (September 13), to send a message to the world about the "continuing siege" of Jammu and Kashmir and to "show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them."

Of late, Twitter has become Imran's favourite place to spew venom against India.

This despite the fact that POK itself has seen clashes over Human Rights violations.

On Sept 9, ANI had reported tlarge scale protests broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday over atrocities by Pakistani Army and human rights violations.

Pakistan's much-hyped 'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' failed to garner much attention among the Pakistanis. On August 30, Pakistani authorities had made desperate attempts to direct school children to join the protests in support of the people of Kashmir, but that failed to gather any steam. Authorities restricted traffic and blocked roads in view of the protests.

All such moves greatly inconvenienced hundreds of Pakistanis as their daily lives were hampered.

Even since New Delhi announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan and its Prime Minister, who is often mocked as 'selected PM' have resorted to cheap rhetoric against India.

Islamabad has also unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India on its part has maintained that the issue is strictly internal to India.