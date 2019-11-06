Pak releases Kartarpur welcome video featuring Bhindranwale poster ahead of corridor's opening ceremony

Pak Kartarpur video poster

Pakistan has released a video featuring Kartarpur welcome song ahead of the corridor's opening ceremony to welcome the Sikh tourists, however, the video is also having posters of Khalistani separatist leaders including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Sigh and Amrik Singh Khalsa.

These Khalistani separatist leaders were killed in an operation blue star which took place in the Golden Temple in June 1984.

The song has been released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Kartarpur inauguration on the Indian side will take place on November 9, while on the same day, Pakistan will also open the doors to welcome Indian pilgrims.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Last year, both India and Pakistan agreed on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life in Karatrpur which is just a few kilometres away from the International border with India.

With just three days left for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, Pakistan is yet to allow the visit of Indian advance teams to Kartarpur Gurudwara to check the arrangements that have been made and has also not responded with confirmation to the list New Delhi had shared of prominent Indian Sikh leaders who are part of the inaugural 'jatha'.

Sources in India said that Pakistan refused to "extend full cooperation" which is against the "spirit of pilgrimage" and this "despite Pakistan's insistence" on levying $20 service fee on the pilgrims.

India had shared the list of 575 pilgrims who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' to the Kartarpur Sahib and includes former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several MPs and MLAs from Punjab.

Islamabad has claimed to have made a number of arrangements for the opening of Kartarpur corridor on its side which will be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.