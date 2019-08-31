Pak ready for 'conditional dialogue', says Qureshi after Jaishankar's 'willing to discuss issues bilaterally' remark

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is ready for a "conditional dialogue" with India.

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the government's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that New Delhi is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Islamabad bilaterally in an "atmosphere free of terror and violence."

The remarks was made during the minister's meeting with European Union Commissioner Christos Stylianides after the latter reiterated the EU's stance that India and Pakistan need to re-open dialogue through diplomatic channels for the de-escalation of tensions in the Kashmir region.

Soon after Mr Jaishankar's remarks, his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is ready for a "conditional dialogue" with India.

Pakistan based Dunya News, citing a foreign news agency, quoted Qureshi as saying that Pakistan has no objection to holding bilateral talks with India any mediator facilitating the process of dialogue would be welcomed.

Pakistan is upset with the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

However, Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.

Pakistan has approached various world leaders to seek their interventions into the issue. However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions.

India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.

Islamabad has also downgraded bilateral relations with New Delhi by suspending trade, partially closing its airspace, banning of screening Indian cinemas and halting Samjhauta and Thar Express train services.

(With ANI inputs)