Pak planning deadly terror attack against India after UNGA summit? Intelligence alerts 31 locations along LoC

Here is the complete list of locations where the security forces have been alerted by the intelligence agencies regarding a potential attack

Intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces in 31 locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) regarding a potential attack by Pakistan, right after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet concludes in New York. The attack might involve civilian shields being used, sources said.

As per the inputs, the Pakistan Army along with the Jamat-ul-al-Hadis (a relatively new terrorist organisation established and controlled by Hafiz Saeed) have jointly trained around four thousand youth in Rawalpindi to violate the LoC in the first week of October. These young recruits were given four weeks' training for this task, inputs added.

They have also included some of the youth members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a banned terrorist outfit seeking liberation of J&K from the Indian state, since the organisation is active in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) area.

The purpose of this training is to radicalise these youths and send them to the frontlines along the LoC and eventually violate the boundary on the first week of October, sources said, adding that Pakistan is using the issue of human rights as a cover to hide the nefarious planned attack.



Moreover, according to sources, the Pakistani Army is sending several units of its Border Action Team (BAT), so that if these youth recruits are successful in violating the LoC, they will have a backup while engaging in combat action with the Indian armed forces.

Sources elaborated on the following 31 locations that are at threat along the LoC -

1. Pak Post Green Bump - Poonch

2. PP Nala - Poonch

3.Sonar - Macchal

4. Hathlanga - Rampur

5. Athmuqam - Keran

6. Dudhnial - Keran

7. Post Giddar 1 - Uri

8. Gundgrah - Uri

9. Shardi - Macchal

10. Lanjot - BG

11. Mohra - BG

12. Kasim - Macchal

13. Kopra - Sujian

14. PP Barbad 1 - BG

15. Polas - Poonch

16.Tejian - BG

17.Mochi Mohra - Poonch

18. Madarpur - KG

19. Battal Majoora - KG

20. Goi - KG

21. ThanddiKassi - BG

22. Janwai - Macchal

23. Harmargi - Macchal

24. Chamm - Uri

25. Kathar - KG (Krishna Ghati)

26. Bokhra - Uri

27. Pachiban - Uri

28. Roza - KG

29. PP Twin - KG

30. PL Majar - BG

31. Narkot - Naugam

Moreover, sources have said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to visit the PoK area in the first week of October, which will boost the morale of the youth.