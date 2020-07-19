Pak paid Rs 30 lakh to British parliamentary group to visit PoK, spread false narrative about Indian forces in J&K

The Pakistan government reportedly spent Rs 30 lakh on a British Parliamentary group known as 'All-party Parliamentary Kashmir Group' to visit the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

According to the payment receipts accessed by Zee News, the 'All-party Parliamentary Kashmir Group' received payments between PKR 29.7 lakh and 31.2 lakh for a visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir PoK between February 18-22.

"To support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; to seek support from British parliamentarians; to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir, and to seek justice for the people there," the purpose of the visit as mentioned by the receipt.

The group who visited the POK was Labour MP Debbie Abrahams. It is to be noted that she was denied into the country due to her expired e-visa.

On February 17 this year, she was deported from India to Dubai after reaching Delhi with her PIO parliamentary aide Harpreet Uppal. On arrival, the airport informed her that her e-visa was not valid.

Adams vehemently opposed Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K and had raised questions about her visa being denied by the Indian government.

"Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn't they let me get a visa on arrival? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian government on #Kashmir human rights issues?" she had tweeted.

On August 5, the Centre made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

The new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and freedom fighter.