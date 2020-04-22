Pak now sending COVID-19 patients to infect people in Kashmir: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that Pakistan is planning coronavirus warfare against India in Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan will be sending coronavirus positive patients across the border infect people in Kashmir."What we have heard is that till now, Pakistan used to export terrorists, now they will export coronavirus positive patients to infect people in Kashmir. It is a matter of concern," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Sources close to Zee News revealed earlier that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is training a select group of terrorists to conduct attacks in Kashmir. It has been found that Pakistan is attempting to wage biological warfare by sending terrorists infected with coronavirus to Kashmir.

The Afghan security forces reportedly infiltrated a terror camp in Nanghar province and discovered that only 5 of the 15 men were Taliban and the other 10 were Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists being trained to fight in Jammu and Kashmir.

One Jaish terrorist survived the gunfight and was captured.

The captured terrorist was recorded speaking to his father on the phone and revealed that they were infected with the coronavirus. He also revealed that he received his training in Pakistan. "My colleagues who are with me are inflected with Coronavirus & they (Terror group heads) are trying to send us back to Kashmir," he was recorded as saying.

Meanwhile, as India is fighting tooth and nail against the COVID-19 crisis, terror attacks continue in Jammu and Kashmir.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Intelligence sources told Zee Media that the terrorists were hiding in the area and the search and comb operation to eliminate them was launched on the basis of credible information.

The encounter started on Tuesday night in the Melhora area of Zainapora village after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A police official had said the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire towards the security forces' positions. The security forces retaliated, triggerDing a gunbattle that ended with the death of the four terrorists

Talking to Zee Media, the IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar, said that the identity of the killed terrorists is not known but the security forces have recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.