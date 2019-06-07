PAK FM writes to EAM Jaishankar, bats for dialogue

Pakistani Foriegn minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written a letter to S Jaishankar congratulating him on his appointment as the external affairs minister of India. Jaishankar took charge last Friday and was the former Foreign Secretary.

In the letter, Qureshi also advocated for talks between the 2 countries. Ties between the 2 countries are frayed since the Pulwama terror attack on 14th of February whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan based United Nations listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

This comes in the backdrop of visit of Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood to India on Eid, during which he offered Namaz at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid. MEA has clarified that his visit was a "personal visit and there was no meeting scheduled" between Pak FS & any Indian official.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed reports of any meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of Shanghai cooperation organization next week in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

MEA's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in response to WION's question at the first weekly MEA presser of the new govt said, "To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek." Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had called PM Modi to congratulate after his victory in the general elections. During the call, PM Modi asked Pak PM to create an environment free of terror.