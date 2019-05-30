Pak extends airspace ban for Indian flights

Pakistani airspace on its eastern border with India will remain closed until June 14, a civil aviation official said on Wednesday, the latest extension since months after a standoff between the arch rivals.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to aerial bombing missions on each other's soil and a fighter dogfight over Kashmir. On March 27, it lifted the closure for all flights except except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur and has been reviewing extension every 15 days.

Due to the closure, foreign carriers — mainly flights from Europe to Southeast Asia — using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. "The closure will continue until June 14," a spokesperson for Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters, without giving further details.

COSTLY CONUNDRUM Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor and the restrictions impact hundreds of commercial and cargo flights each day, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.

On May 16, top officials of Pakistan defence and aviation ministries had held another review meet and decided to extend the airspace ban till May 30, claiming Islamabad is awaiting the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls in India. At the time, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development and stated, "I don't see any improvement in relations between Pakistan and India till the elections are over and a new government is installed."

