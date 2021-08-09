Pak drones drop weapons, tiffin bomb in Punjab's Amritsar

Pakistan is not deterring from its nefarious antics and after Jammu and Kashmir, it has now sent a cache of weapons to the border area of â€‹â€‹Punjab's Amritsar through drones. Giving information, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that IEDs, hand grenades and cartridges were recovered from seven bags during the investigation.

After the vigilance of the villagers, the Punjab Police has recovered the arms and destroyed the plans of Pakistan. DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the police got information about a drone sighting on the night of August 7-8 from a village near Amritsar and people heard the sound of something falling. After this, the police got information about getting some suspicious items after which, an investigation was launched and the weapons were recovered.

After the recovery of a cache of weapons on the border in Amritsar, its information has been sent to the national intelligence agencies and a search operation is also being conducted in the surrounding areas. Gupta said that the police is very cautious about this and whatever information it gets will be shared with the agencies concerned.

On the basis of information received from the villagers, Punjab Police launched a search operation in the surrounding area. During this, the police recovered IED tiffin bombs, five hand grenades and more than 100 cartridges.

(With ANI inputs)