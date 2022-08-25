Pak Colonel paid Rs 30,000 to attack Indian army, reveals terrorist caught on LoC

Image Credit: Twitter

In the last 48 hours, the Indian army foiled two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, capturing one Pakistani terrorist alive and killing two others in a landmine detonation.

On August 21, soldiers operating in Naushera's Jhangar sector noticed two to three terrorists moving along the Line of Control in the early hours of the day.

One of the terrorist approached the Indian post and tried to cut the fence. When confronted by alert troops, the terrorist attempted to flee. However, he was struck down by effective fire, making him wounded.

The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out.

Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's district Kotli, has been identified as the terrorist captured. Following additional questioning, the terrorist admitted to their plan to attack the Indian Army Post.

Tabarak Hussain alleged that he was sent by Col. Yunus Chaudhary of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency, who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. Tabarak further revealed that he and other terrorists had carried out two or three close reconnaissances of Indian forward posts in order to hit them at an appropriate time.

On August 21, 2022, Col Yunus Chaudhry gave the go-ahead to target the Indian post. In fact, the suspect was previously captured by the Indian Army in the same sector in 2016 with his brother Haroon Ali, and was released on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

Army was able to foil another bid of terrorists in Laam sector of Nowshera on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. As the group of terrorists was crossing the LoC, the soldiers continued to monitor their movement through the night vision devises.

A group of 2-3 terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Laam sector of Nowshera. “As the group moved further they entered into a mined area. Two ultras were eliminated due to mine explosion and the third possibly went back. On August 23 morning a search was launched and the bodies of two of them were recovered,” said Commander of Nowshera Brigade Kapil Rana.

As reported by the Army, another terrorist has been injured and is either hiding in the region or has returned to take advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.