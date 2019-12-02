Pak based terror group JeM planned more attacks after Pulwama terror incident: Sources

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had planned more attacks after the February 14 Pulwama car bombing in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

As per sources, terror group JeM also carried out reconnaissance near-critical government facilities such as South Block and Central Secretariat for more attacks after Pulwama.

As per the NIA chargesheet, JeM members Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tanvir Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir and Muzzafar Ahmad Bhat.

Sajjad Ahmad Khan was arrested in March from Old Delhi and he allegedly carried out reconnaissance near the critical government facilities such as South Block and Central Secretariat and areas like Delhi's Civil Lines, BK Dutt Colony, Kashmere Gate, Lodhi Estate, Mandi House, Daryaganj as well as in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar has called for the need for Pakistan to act on terror which impacts the entire region including Afghanistan and India.

Speaking at the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS), ambassador Kumar said, "We, in last 3-4 decades, have seen the same source of terrorism impacting both the countries... if we have peace in Afghanistan, we all stand to benefit from that peace by the various cooperative mechanism."

Explaining, "the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region is terrorism, our region, like most other parts of the world, can have peace, stability, prosperity but the condition is just one, violence stops, terrorism stops, the entire region stands to benefit... it requires a decision we can talk about our issues in an atmosphere free of violence and terrorism.. better sense should prevail."

Talking about the need for integration and connectivity in South Asia, Kumar said, "Peace for us, empowerment of all the people to enable them to reach full potential, to integrate the region for the socio-economic benefit for all..how fast we have moved in the eastern side with other neighbours."

"Fundamentals of foreign policy is to create stakes for neighbours in India's growth," he added.

He highlighted India's development assistance to the landlocked South Asian country saying New Delhi has committed US $3 billion for Afghanistan's development of which US $2 billion has already been spent.

India has built major highways, parliament building, and Salma dam and contributed 350 projects throughout Afghanistan in all the districts.