Pak army, ISI trying to infiltrate over 250 terrorists into India

In another nefarious action by Pakistan, a conspiracy is being hatched to infiltrate a large number of people on the Line of Control and the International Border adjacent to Jammu during winters as well. According to sources in Indian intelligence agencies cited by Zee News, there are reports of about 252 terrorists on the launching pad near the LoC.

Notably, due to the strictness of the Indian Army and BSF on LoC and International Border, it has not been so easy for terrorists to infiltrate now. Despite this, with the help of guides and OGWs from across the border, nefarious efforts are continuing to get terrorists into the Indian territory. It is being said that out of the 252 terrorists, 85 terrorists are trying to enter Jammu through the International Border.

At the same time, different groups of 140 terrorists have been seen on the launching pad near the LoC. According to intelligence agencies, the presence of large groups of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists has been seen in the areas of PoK near Machhal, Tangdhar and Keran sectors. A group of 54 terrorists have been seen in the area of ​​PoK adjacent to Keran, 22 in Machal and 21 in the area of ​​PoK adjacent to Tangdhar, who are constantly trying to infiltrate.

A large group of 37 terrorists has been seen in the Pakistani area adjacent to the border of Poonch, who are trying to enter Jammu.

In the interrogation of more than 27 terrorists and their helpers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few months, it has been revealed that terrorists are using apps for infiltration from PoK. According to sources, information about infiltration routes and navigation systems are uploaded in this app.

OGWs help terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir through a new route. According to NIA sources, 27 arrested OGW/terrorists have given information about the new route of infiltration of more than 5 terrorists.

The five routes of infiltration have been disclosed by OGW. They include the route from PoK to Kalakot, PoK to Braal Gali, Nickel to Manjot, PoK to Kas Nala and PoK to Gursain.

During the Airstrike of the Indian Air Force in Balakot, information about such a control room in Jaish-e-Mohammed's Balakot camp was revealed in which it was revealed that the terrorists were being helped through the App for infiltration.

At the same time, according to the revelations from the intelligence report, a nefarious conspiracy is being hatched to send terrorists and explosives through gliders on the launch pads near LoC and IB. Along with this, ISI is also providing single rider gliders to the terrorists. Explosives and weapons can be sent up to 20 Kg through these gliders. From the launching pad, these gliders can be sent from 600 meters to 1200 meters inside. The gliders that ISI is providing to the terrorists can fly up to a height of 50 to 100 meters.

According to the report of intelligence agencies, arrangements were made for the stay of more than 8,000 LeT and JeM terrorists from Pakistan to help the Taliban in the terrorist camp of PoK. Agencies suspect that these terrorists can be infiltrated into Kashmir through PoK.