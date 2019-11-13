Pak Army denies reports of amendment in Army Act for Kulbhushan Jadhav

The Pakistani army on Wednesday denied reports that Pakistan's Imran Khan government plans to amend the Army Act which will give Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal in a civilian court, saying they are considering legal options to review and reconsider the Indian national's case.

Pak army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding Jadhav are incorrect.

He added, "Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time."

Earlier in the day, Pakistani government sources hinted at the amendment of the act under which no appeals can be made under civilian court. Earlier sources in Pakistan said Islamabad plans to amend the Army Act, section 133 which will give Jadhav right to appeal in a civilian court and also opens the door for India to provide legal aid to him.

Section 133 of the Pakistani Army act provides provision for the appeal but only in a "Court of Appeals consisting of the Chief of the Army Staff..." or the court of appeals consisting of Brigadier or Major General but can't appeal in civilian court.

There hasn't been any reaction from India the development but it could be considered positive development in the case given that Pakistan still has to fully implement the International Court of Justice's order.

Earlier this year, New Delhi got a major diplomatic victory at the international court of justice with the world court calling Pakstan to "provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations"

On September 2, India got first consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav in 3 years with Indian deputy high commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad meeting him for 2 hours. The Indian diplomat found Jadhav under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims", according to release issued by India's Ministry of external affairs.