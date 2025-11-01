'Pained': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Srikakulam temple stampede, announces ex-gratia compensation for victims' families

The Prime Minister's Office has announced ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the tragic incident. A large number of devotees had gathered at Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, when the stampede broke out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the loss of lives due to a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the tragic incident. A large number of devotees had gathered at Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, when the stampede broke out, killing at least 10 people and injuring many others.

In a post on X, PM Modi's office said he was "pained" by the stampede in Andhra Pradesh. The statement added: "My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede. In a post on X, CM Naidu said: "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Several safety lapses have reportedly surfaced after the deadly incident.

