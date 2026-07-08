'Paid campaigns': Nitin Gadkari hits back at E20 critics, rejects claims ethanol damages vehicles

Refuting claims of E20 fuel damaging efficiency of vehicles, Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari asked those making claims to show even a single such petrol-driven vehicle that had faced problems because of the fuel.

Refuting claims of E20 fuel damaging efficiency of vehicles, Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari asked those making claims to show even a single such petrol-driven vehicle that had faced problems because of the fuel.

Gadkari defends Centre’s E20 fuel policy

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one”, he said, according to a PTI report. “...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns,” he added.

His statement came amid heavy criticism over damaging fuel systems and other components in vehicles that are not complied with E20. Among the complaints, a major one has been a reduction in vehicle fuel efficiency.

While strongly defending the Centre's ethanol-blending programme on Wednesday, he dismissed allegations regarding conflict of interest, saying that the policy has not caused damage to vehicles. He further emphasised that the primary agenda of the vehicle policy is to reduce fuel imports, promote cleaner fuels, and enhance farmers' incomes.

While talking in the India Today conclave, Gadkari further defended the E20, that is ethanol blended petrol policy, by reasoning that India's dependence on fossil fuels is an economic burden and also an environmental challenge, stating that the country’s expenditure on annual fuel imports is close to Rs 22 lakh crore.

Gadkari refutes claims over his personal stake

Meanwhile, Gadkari also refuted allegations that he had a personal stake in the ethanol programme, claiming his family's sugar business is much older than the government's ethanol policy and that his share in ethanol production was almost nothing.

"My stake in ethanol production is just 0.7 per cent. The implementation of the ethanol policy does not benefit me in any way," he said, rejecting claims that he stood to gain from the ethanol programme.

Highlighting that the policy was made along with many stakeholders, Gadkari maintained that ethanol blending was not his decision alone, but it was a crucial one that was made after extensive consultation and scientific evaluation.

"I didn't make the decision on ethanol alone. The entire process is conducted after consultation with the Petroleum Ministry, the Cabinet, and scientific research," he argued.

Encourages Hydrogen-powered fuel

The minister made a strong push for hydrogen-powered mobility, saying he is already using hydrogen vehicles and that trucks and buses running on the fuel are set to hit Indian roads soon.

Speaking at the Navbharat Conclave, Gadkari said he personally drives multiple alternative-fuel vehicles and wants more people to adopt hydrogen. "I drive electric, flex-fuel and hydrogen vehicles; I have all three at home right now," he said. "I have all three cars in my house. Those who have understood, come to my house after the program, and take a ride in all three cars."