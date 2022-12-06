LIVE Updates | Paharganj Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP, BJP, Congress fight for prestige in Karol Bagh seat

MCD results 2022: On Tuesday, the BJP said despite the exit polls, the tide will turn in its favor (Representational)

The Delhi MCD election results will be announced on Wednesday. The Karolbagh Vidhan Sabha seat has three wards -- Paharganj, Karol Bagh, and Dev Nagar. The main fight is between AAP, BJP, and Congress. The main issues here are street dogs, parking, street lighting, broken roads, and sanitation. The AAP said the BJP has been in power at MCD for the last 15 years but they haven't done anything for the development of the wards. The BJP, meanwhile, says they will win the elections this time as well. The BJP defeated both the AAP and the Congress by winning 181 of 272 wards in 2017. AAP won 48 seats whereas the Congress won 30 wards.

This time, however, the exit polls have predicted that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. They are giving the AAP over 150 seats whereas the BJP is slated to be a distant second. Here's all you need to know about the three wards.

Paharganj- 82 (Paharganj Ward Result), Population- 67390, SC- 14936, Current Councilor- Babita Bharija, BJP

Karol Bagh – 83 SC-W (Karol Bagh Ward Result), Population- 69310, SC- 21981, Current Councilor- Rajesh Kumar, BJP

Dev Nagar- 84 SC (Dev Nagar Ward Result), Population- 62079, SC- 43760, Current Councilor- Sushila Khorwal, INC

List of candidates in Paharganj: AAP-Amarnath Rajput, BJP-Manish Chadda, Congress-Dharmesh Kumar Raikwar, BSP-Ram Babu, IND-Ravindra Nath Vohra.

On Tuesday, the BJP said despite the exit polls, the tide will turn in its favor.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP's poll in charge, said they are expecting better results.

"We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations leveled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," he told PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi showed confidence in AAP.

Manish Sisodia said AAP will score a landslide victory in MCD polls on Wednesday.

The Congress, meanwhile, said they will prove the exit polls wrong.