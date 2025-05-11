Syed Adil Hussain Shah was one among the 26 people who lost their lives as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Syed, a Kashmiri pony ride operator, was gunned down by one of the terrorists while attempting to de-weaponise him.

Today, his brother, Syed Nowshaad, recalls his brother's bravery with pride and expresses gratitude to the Indian army over the launch of Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack. In the early hours of May 7, i.e., Wednesday, the Indian armed forces launched the military operation and successfully knocked down nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Syed Nowshaad said, "I thank Prime Minister Modi and the armed forces for launching Operation Sindoor and avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. I am proud of our armed forces."

He also called for the eradication of terrorism and thanked the government, saying that they avenged the Pahalgam terror attack. "Terrorism must be eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir so that innocent lives are not lost... We had a lot of expectations from Prime Minister Modi and the government and they avenged the Pahalgam terror attack... Nowshaad added.

Meanwhile, the escalations between India and Pakistan have come to a halt after a ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump, on May 10, announced that the two nations have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire after long nights of mediation talks by the US.