Pahalgam victim's father recalls horror, issues stern warning to Pakistan's Asim Munir, says, 'He'll know the pain...'

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was one of the 26 people gunned down by terrorists at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Narwal, 26, got married on April 16. In less than a week, he was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam whilst he was enjoying a honeymoon with wife, Himanshi Narwal.

A picture of Himanshi, sitting beside her husband's body, crying in pain, became a defining image of one of the worst terror attacks in history. Today, Lt. Narwal's father, Rajesh, continues to live with "unrelenting grief", which he says, Pakistan's Field Marshall General Asim Munir will understand someday if "someone harms his son or daughter".

"He (General Asim Munir) will only be able to understand my pain the day someone harms his son or daughter. The day he learns that his son or daughter was killed in a terrorist attack, only then will he understand the pain. If I, an ordinary person, were given a gun to shoot and took his son or daughter, then he would know the pain", Rajesh said while speaking to NDTV.

Describing the grief the family has been dealing with, Rajesh told the outlet, "I can't even cry in front of my family. My wife, my parents, they are all broken. But I must stay composed so they feel I am strong. There is no peace of mind. It's been so many days, and we can't sleep. Our minds are in a complete blackout. No one is able to sleep for more than two or three hours. When we go to the psychiatrist, they prescribe medicines. But there is no cure for this. We develop other ailments. This is how we are."

According to a report by NDTV, Vinay Narwal had been a promising student. He joined the Navy through the Services Selection Board, rising to the rank of Lieutenant within two years. "He was fascinated by soldiers. He would drag me to the roadside to watch convoys. He had that spark, leadership, courage, and discipline. My wife, parents, and I built him together over thirty years. We taught him to speak the truth and live with integrity. He lived fearlessly. He died that way. He is - and will always be - my hero. Vinay is always on my mind, 24 hours a day. When I wake up in the morning, he is the first thing I see", Rajesh told the outlet.

Pahalgam terror attack—one of the deadliest in living memory

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including one local. The terror attack, one of the deadliest in living memory, crossed several limits. To begin with, tourists were targeted. Second, terrorists asked them about their religion, thinking they would sow the seed of ethnic conflicts in the country.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of May 7, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Islamabad, in a desperate attempt to hit back, directed drone/missile attacks towards Indian bordering states, most of which were intercepted.

The three-day-long conflict ended with a ceasefire on May 10.