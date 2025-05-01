Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre had recced three other spots before unleashing the deadly attack at Baisaran meadow on April 22, a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed.

Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre had recced three other spots before unleashing the deadly attack at Baisaran meadow on April 22, a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed. However, their plan to attack the other three spots - the Aru Valley, an amusement park and the Betab Valley - was foiled due to the presence of security forces their, News 18 has reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the terrorists had been present in the Baisaran meadow for two days before the attack which claimed 26 lives. It further came to light that four overground workers (OGW) had helped the terrorists recce the spots. During the course of investigation, the authorities recognised nearly 20 OGWs, arresting some of them. Moreover, a total of 186 people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated in connection with the terror attack.

When Kashmir cried tears of blood

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claiming 26 innocent lives. Among the deceased were tourists from across the country as well as a local named Syyed Adil Hussain who tried de-weaponise one of the terrorists.

After the attack, the ties between India and Pakistan hit a new low with the former vowing to eradicate cross-border terrorism backed by the neighbouring country. In the Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) meeting, a series of key decisions were taken including - the suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT), suspension of visa services for Pak nationals, expulsion of Pak advisors and shutting Attari-Wagah border.

Moreover, India has also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights.