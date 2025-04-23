After the incident many surviving victims told chilling stories of how the terrorists forced them to reveal their religious identities. One of the tourists from Assam who was visiting the area also faced the deadly terror attack and recounted terrifying incidents that killed many within few hours.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack left the world in shock and fear as more than 20 tourists were killed by terrorists who opened fire in the Baisaran Valley. At least 26 people were killed and many injured. After the incident many surviving victims told chilling stories of how the terrorists forced them to reveal their religious identities. One of the tourists from Assam who was visiting the area also faced the deadly terror attack and recounted terrifying incidents that killed many within few hours.

“I was sleeping under a tree with my family when I suddenly heard murmurs around me — people reciting the Kalima. Instinctively, I too began to recite it. Moments later, one of the terrorists, dressed in camouflaged fatigues, walked towards us and shot the person lying next to me in the head,” said Debasish Bhattacharyya, Associate Professor in the Department of Bengali at Assam University. He continued to say that the gunman also looked at him, “He looked straight at me and asked, ‘Kya kar rahe ho?’ I recited the Kalima even louder. I don’t know what made me do it. For some reason, he turned away and walked off.”

Just after the gunmen left, the professor stood up and fled the area with his wife and son, not wasting any moment and perceiving staying there as threat. “We climbed uphill, crossed a fence, and kept walking for nearly two hours, following the hoof marks of horses on the path. Eventually, we came across a rider with a horse and managed to return to our hotel.”

Bhattacharyya who left the area safely was still in shock as he said, “I still can’t believe I am alive.” The Assamese professor’s family is now waiting to return home safely.

Baisaran was the sight of the attack where tourists in large quantity had gone sightseeing on Tuesday. According to reports, a group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit- Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security arrangements there to be ready for any further unwanted incident. Also, investigations have been underway to look out for terrorists while high-level meetings have been taking place across party lines.