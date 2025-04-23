In view of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, the Northern Railways has announced special trains from the region to New Delhi and other parts of the country. Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways announced the operation of the new special trains from the valley.

Upadhyaya said, “Special trains are being operated by Northern Railways to provide additional facilities to tourists and passengers in Jammu and Kashmir.” He also said that these trains will operate on April 23. “In this series first train is 04612 will depart from Katra station (SVDK) at 9:20 pm and will reach Jammu at 11:00 pm and this will reach New Delhi station (NDLS) at 9:00 am the next morning. More special trains will also be made available,” he added.

Stoppages and timings of the train

Udhampur (MCTM): 9:48 PM arrival, 9:50 PM departure

-- Jammu Tawi (JAT): 11:00 PM arrival, 11:05 PM departure

-- Pathankot Cantt (PTKC): 12:45 AM arrival, 12:50 AM departure

-- Jalandhar Cantt (JRC): 2:45 AM arrival, 2:50 AM departure

-- Dhandari Kalan (DDL): 4:00 AM arrival, 4:10 AM departure

-- Ambala Cantt (UMB): 5:25 AM arrival, 5:35 AM departure

-- Kurukshetra Junction (KKDE): 6:10 AM arrival, 6:12 AM departure

-- Panipat Junction (PNP): 7:10 AM arrival, 7:12 AM departure

The train will have a total of 18 coaches, including 7 general coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, and 3 air-conditioned coaches.

Many pilgrims who had come to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine or were planning to come have said that such terrorist incidents have forced them to change their minds. A social media user on X expressed similar sentiments and said, “I was planning to visit Vaishno Devi, but now after today’s event, I don’t think I’ll be ever visiting Jammu and Kashmir. If I’ll be alive, I will visit many other temples.”