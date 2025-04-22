At least 27 Hindus have been killed and around 12 have been grievously injured in a brutal Islamist terror attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The gruesome terror was strongly condemned by political leaders across party lines, including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A massive tragedy occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area after terrorists opened fire on civilians, including many tourists on Tuesday. At least 27 Hindus have been killed and around 12 have been grievously injured in a brutal Islamist terror attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The gruesome terror was strongly condemned by political leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, celebrities among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. In a post on X, PM Modi said, those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

PM Modi and Amit Shah had a phone conversation on the issue wherein the PM asked the Union Home Minister to take all necessary actions required.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had held an emergency meeting with senior state officials and dispatched multiple teams to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate response efforts. The CM's response came after it was reported that tourists from Karnataka had been injured in the attack.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Following my directions, two teams -- one of senior officers and another of police personnel -- have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route. We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said anti-terror operations have been launched in response to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, and assured that the perpetrators would pay a heavy price for their actions.

(With inputs from ANI)