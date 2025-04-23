Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde confirmed that five of the victims were from the state.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years. A day after, on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths on the bodies of 26 victims of the terror attack, and assured the survivors that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice, officials said. Security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots. All 26 victims were men. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that five of the victims were from the state.

Check the full list of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims:

-Sushil Nathyal, Indore

-Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam

-Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai

-Vinay Narwal, Haryana

-Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra

-Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand

-Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata

-Sudeep Neupane, Nepal

-Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur

-Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odesa

-Manish Ranjan, Bihar

-N Ramachandra, Kerala

-Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane

-Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh

-Sameer Guhar, Kolkata

-Dileep Dasali, Mumbai

-J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam

-Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru

-Santosh Jaghda, Pune

-Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka

-Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune

-Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru

-Sumit Parmar, Gujarat

-Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat

-Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh

-Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat

