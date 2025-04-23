According to sources, the mastermind behind this brutal act is Saifullah Khalid, a key figure in orchestrating terrorist activities for both Lashkar and TRF in Jammu and Kashmir.

The horrifying terrorist attack hit a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, resulting in at least 26 deaths and 20 injuries, on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. This horrific incident marks the deadliest terrorist strike since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to sources, the mastermind behind this brutal act is Saifullah Khalid, a key figure in orchestrating terrorist activities for both Lashkar and TRF in Jammu and Kashmir. Khalid is suspected to be the driving force behind the planning and execution of these attacks, further escalating tensions in the region. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the ongoing threat of terrorism in the area. Let’s know about mastermind Saifullah Khalid here:

Saifullah Khalid, also known as Saifullah Kasuri, is a high-ranking figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba. For over two decades, he has been involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Khalid's influence is notable, with reports suggesting he receives favorable treatment in Pakistan, where even army officers have been known to shower him with attention.

Two months before the recent terrorist attack, Khalid was reportedly in Kanganpur, Punjab, Pakistan, where he was invited by Pakistani army Colonel Zahid Zarin Khattak to deliver a militant speech, as per reports. During his visit, Khalid was showered with flowers by the colonel and went on to incite Pakistani soldiers against India, urging them to kill Indian soldiers to earn rewards from Allah.



Khalid joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in the early 2000s, undergoing training in Muridke, Pakistan, under Hafiz Saeed's direct supervision. He now oversees Lashkar's terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch-Rajouri area and previously led a militant group in Pakistan-administered Kashmir's Kotli district. He is closely linked to Hafiz Saeed and has been implicated in several major terrorist attacks in India. Khalid's security detail consists of heavily armed Lashkar terrorists, and he travels in luxury vehicles. Estimated to be between 40 to 45 years old, Khalid plays a significant role in inciting Pakistani soldiers and orchestrating militant activities in the region.