Pahalgam terror attack victim urges citizens to boycott IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match: 'Do not...'

Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, called for a boycott of the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled for Sunday.

Aishanya Dwivedi urged the people not to watch the match even on television.

She told ANI, "I cannot understand this. I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this."Slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India, she said that the board is not sentimental towards the families of the 26 people who were killed in the terror attack."

BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan...I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families and the martyrs of the Operation Sindoor," Dwivedi said.

Questioning the Indian cricket team, she claimed that, except for a couple of cricketers, no player came forward to call for a boycott of the game between India and Pakistan.

"What are our cricketers doing? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it," she said.

Raising concern over the match revenue going to Pakistan, the wife of the Pahalgam attack victim said, "I would like to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families is finished? What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them revenue and prepare them to attack us once again."

Indian and Pakistan cricket teams are set to play a match on September 14 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, as the Centre has permitted the team to play against Pakistan in the multi-nation tournaments, while continuing the no-bilateral series stand.

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

