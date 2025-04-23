INDIA
Security agencies have released sketches of three suspected terrorists believed to be involved in the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of at least 28 tourists.
Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in South Kashmir.
The men, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror related incidents in Poonch. The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.
From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.
Condolences and responses from around the world have continued to pour in following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Among the international voices to respond, US President Donald Trump extended 'full support' from the United States and conveyed his 'deepest sympathies to India' in the wake of the tragedy.
On Wednesday, Pakistan also expressed concern over the loss of innocent lives in the attack. Responding to media questions regarding the incident, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Khan stated: 'We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.'
He further said: 'We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,' as quoted by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.
In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Tuesday. Upon landing in Delhi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister convened a high-level security meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and other key officials to review the situation.
Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground and ensure appropriate security measures and support for those affected.
The attack has sparked international outrage and sorrow, once again drawing attention to the continued threat of terrorism in the region.
( With inputs from PTI)
