INDIA

Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested

In a breakthrough in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. He was accused of providing logistical support to terrorists responsible for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
File image credit: PTI
In a breakthrough in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. He was accused of providing logistical support to terrorists responsible for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. 

The arrest came after a detailed analysis of weapons and other materials seized during Operation Mahadev, under which three Lashkar terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed by the security forces. Meanwhile, the arrested accused, Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, 26, is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. 

According to the sources, he works as a seasonal teacher. He was arrested after the analysis of equipment recovered from terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev led the police to him. The police said further investigation is on to identify Kataria's associates and dismantle the LeT network operating in the region. They reiterated their vow to intensify operations to destroy terror modules and strengthen peace in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The accused was produced before a court and was sent to judicial custody. 

Pahalgam terror attack 

A horrifying scene unfolded on April 22, 2025, as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley, killing 26 tourists. Later, the Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit under the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack further strained the ties between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi launching 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation against the Pahalgam attack. 

Following 'Operation Sindoor', one of the most significant military operations by India, Pakistan also attempted to hit back. The three-day-long hostilities ended with a ceasefire on May 10. 

