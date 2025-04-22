After the Pahalgam terrorist attack shocked the nation on Tuesday, the Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has announced of closure of schools in the region after terrorists opened fire on civilians, including tourists in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam in Anantnag district. The move has been taken as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families. The PSAJK has announced a complete shutdown of all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

However, no official announcement for closure of banks, colleges, or other state and private entities have come.

The closure of schools across the region is a mark of mourning as well as a peaceful protest against the inhumane killings of at least 27 Hindus, an incident which left many injured. PSAJK President G. N. Var, said, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. The closure of schools is a symbolic gesture to express our collective grief and outrage and to reaffirm our commitment to peace and humanity.”

The organisation has also urged the whole educational community to come together to pray and remember the lives gone and has called upon a diverse community to work for peace and for security of the future of our nation, the children.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag to nab the perpetrators of the attack.Candle marches were organised at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.