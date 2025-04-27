Intelligence agencies are investigating potential links between the 14 identified local terrorists and the five terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists actively operating in the Union Territory. Sources indicate that 14 individuals, aged 20-40, are allegedly linked to Pakistan-backed terror groups, providing logistical support. These individuals are reportedly affiliated with three major groups: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The breakdown of alleged affiliations is as follows: three individuals are linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, eight to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and three to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The individuals in question are named as: Adil Rehman Dentoo (21), Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Haris Nazir (20), Aamir Nazir Wani (20), Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Asif Ahmed Khanday (24), Naseer Ahmed Wani (21), Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27), Aamir Ahmed Dar, Adnan Safi Dar, Zubair Ahmed Wani (39), Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29).

Security agencies have intensified efforts to dismantle support networks enabling cross-border terrorism, following the identification of local terror aides. This move comes after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists and raised concerns about foreign terrorists collaborating with local recruits.

Coordinated operations are underway in South Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, where the listed individuals are believed to be operating. Officials suggest that these names are part of a larger intelligence dossier aimed at preventing further attacks and disrupting terror logistics in the region.

Agencies are investigating potential links between the 14 identified local terrorists and the five terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. The five terrorists include three Pakistani nationals—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—and two Valley-based operatives, Adil Guri and Ahsan. A Rs 20 lakh bounty has been announced for each of the terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)