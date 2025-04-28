The Indian government has banned 16 YouTube channels for spreading false information after the Pahalgam attack. The decision was made on the recommendations of the home ministry.

The Indian government has banned 16 YouTube channels for spreading false information after the Pahalgam attack. The decision was made on the recommendations of the home ministry. The banned channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News and Geo News.

This news comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the backdrop of the tragic terror incident on April 22, were 26 people lost their lives near the Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

(With inputs from ANI)