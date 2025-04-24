The high-level emergency meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ended late Thursday afternoon with some important decisions taken in response to India's announced measures after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan on Thursday blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and said any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War. The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and the three services chiefs. "Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda.

"Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region," according to a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

The meeting decided to block Pakistani airspace for Indian airlines and close the Wagah border crossing.

A decision was also taken to suspend visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme to Indians, barring Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan suspended "all trade" with India, including those routes through third countries. Pakistan rejected the Indian decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, saying it is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.

"Any attempt to divert or stop water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an act of War," the statement said. Pakistan also asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave by April 30, it said.

While condemning the Pahalgam incident and loss of innocent lives, the committee also rejected New Delhi's accusation of Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

The meeting, attended by the country's trop-brass comprising top civil and military leadership, seconded the recommendations made by the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and decided an immediate closure of its airspace for India.

The diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission will also be limited to 30 officers and the same will be applied to the Pakistan High Commission in India. The NSC decided that the Pakistan government will call on the World Bank and other global forums to raise the issue of India's unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), stating that India has no authority to take any unilateral decision on the IWT as global forums including the World Bank are also party in the case.

NSC has also decided to close the Wagah-Attari border with India as a reciprocal action against the Indian border closure decision.

The NSC expressed satisfaction on the preparedness of Pakistan Armed forces and vowed to give a "fitting response" if India opts for any misadventure.

Pakistan's NSC termed India's decision as inconsistent, and "part of the habit" to accuse Islamabad without any proof or evidence to spread what it termed as the Indian government's anti-Pakistan agenda.



