J&K CM Omar Abdullah backed Operation Sindoor, saying India had to respond after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, urging Pakistan to avoid escalation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his full support for India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, saying the strike was a necessary response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he stressed that it is now up to Pakistan to decide whether they want to further escalate the situation or allow peace to return.

CM Abdullah recalled the horrifying attack that took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed. He said, “We cannot forget what happened in Pahalgam. The central government had promised to respond in its own way, and this is how they chose to do it.”

He further explained that India didn’t target civilian or military locations randomly in Pakistan. Instead, it focused on areas that were known to shelter terror groups for the past 30 to 35 years. “Those who created unrest in Jammu and Kashmir became the target,” he added.

Abdullah made it clear that if the attack in Pahalgam had not happened, the current situation would have never arisen. “We were living in peace. Tourism was growing, and there was a ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC). But the conditions changed because of the terror attack. We had no choice but to act.”

The Chief Minister warned that any conflict with Pakistan would affect Jammu and Kashmir the most and hoped that Pakistan would choose the path of peace. “Any war directly impacts this region. If Pakistan silences its guns, our side will stop too,” he said.

Abdullah also informed that he had conducted a video call with district officials near the border and LoC to take stock of the situation. “Some damage has been reported. I’ve already released emergency funds to the districts. Evacuation plans, vehicles, and ambulances are in place if needed,” he said.

Trying to reassure the public, Omar urged citizens not to panic or leave their homes. “There’s no shortage of essential goods, hospitals have enough blood supply, the highway is open, and schools in Jammu and Srinagar are running as usual. People must stay calm. Only the Srinagar airport is currently closed,” he concluded.

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday morning, targeting nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. All targets were successfully hit in what India called a precise and non-escalatory strike aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure.