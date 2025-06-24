Malini Awasthi is a Ganda bandh student of Legendary Hindustani Classical singer Padma Vibhushan Vidushi Girija Devi of Banaras Gharana. Malini Awasthi started as an artist for Akashvani (radio broadcaster) at a very young age.

DNA is all set to host an event, the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, to honour the 'New Gen Women', on Friday, June 27. The goal of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 is to honour and celebrate the women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. This year, the DNA Women Achievers' Awards 2025 will have none other than Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi as the guest of honour.

Born in 1967, Malini Awasthi, often referred to as the Folk Queen of India, started learning the art of music when she was 5. She completed her postgraduate in Hindustani classical music from Bhatkhande University, Lucknow, and was conferred with a gold medal in her master's degree.

Malini Awasthi is a Ganda bandh student of Legendary Hindustani Classical singer Padma Vibhushan Vidushi Girija Devi of Banaras Gharana. Malini Awasthi started as an artist for Akashvani (radio broadcaster) at a very young age. She is now not only a regular performer at music festivals but is also a renowned playback singer in the film industry.

In 2016, the Government of India, to honour her decades-long service to Indian music, awarded Malini Awasthi the Padma Shri. She is currently a visiting professor at the Centre for Media Studies, JNU.

Malini Awasthi is married to senior IAS officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who is currently an advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

