FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...

Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

The event honored the principle of "Vand Chhakna," a teaching of Guru Nanak that emphasizes sharing with others. The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion, inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New York business tycoon Sant Singh Chatwal, a Padma Bhushan award recipient, attended the Times Square Langar (Free Food) event, along with Onkar Singh, the Coordinator of 'Let's Share a Meal,' and hundreds of volunteers from the organization. Thousands of meals were distributed at the event, which celebrated the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, according to a statement.

The event honored the principle of "Vand Chhakna," a teaching of Guru Nanak that emphasizes sharing with others. This message is central to Langar, the Sikh tradition of providing free meals to everyone, regardless of their background, faith, or social status.

The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion, inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love. Families, interfaith organizations, and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the spirit of unity and service, the statement highlighted.

On Saturday at Times Square, New York City, the Times Square Langar embodied the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing the shared values of humanity, kindness, and collective well-being.

Events like this Langar, and organizations like Let's Share a Meal, help fill a small but meaningful gap, offering nourishment, dignity, and hope to those in need.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was recently celebrated with great enthusiasm on November 5.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, is honored globally through celebrations. These celebrations include spiritual fervor, kirtan, processions, and acts of service. They reflect the Guru's message of equality, humility, and devotion to God.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...
Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...
Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE