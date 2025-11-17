Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

The event honored the principle of "Vand Chhakna," a teaching of Guru Nanak that emphasizes sharing with others. The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion, inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love.

New York business tycoon Sant Singh Chatwal, a Padma Bhushan award recipient, attended the Times Square Langar (Free Food) event, along with Onkar Singh, the Coordinator of 'Let's Share a Meal,' and hundreds of volunteers from the organization. Thousands of meals were distributed at the event, which celebrated the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, according to a statement.

The event honored the principle of "Vand Chhakna," a teaching of Guru Nanak that emphasizes sharing with others. This message is central to Langar, the Sikh tradition of providing free meals to everyone, regardless of their background, faith, or social status.

The event aimed at spreading the message of oneness, equality, and compassion, inspiring people of all cultures to serve and share with love. Families, interfaith organizations, and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the spirit of unity and service, the statement highlighted.

On Saturday at Times Square, New York City, the Times Square Langar embodied the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing the shared values of humanity, kindness, and collective well-being.

Events like this Langar, and organizations like Let's Share a Meal, help fill a small but meaningful gap, offering nourishment, dignity, and hope to those in need.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was recently celebrated with great enthusiasm on November 5.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, is honored globally through celebrations. These celebrations include spiritual fervor, kirtan, processions, and acts of service. They reflect the Guru's message of equality, humility, and devotion to God.