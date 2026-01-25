FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

The winners are announced every year on the eve of the Republic Day (January 26). The Padma awards include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The nomination process began on March 15 last year and was closed on July 31. Here is the full list of Padma awardees for this year.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
Check the full list of recipients here.
The government of India on Sunday (January 25) announced the latest recipients of the Padma awards -- the country's highest civilian honours after the revered Bharat Ratna (the topmost civilian award). The winners are announced every year on the eve of the Republic Day (January 26). The Padma awards include the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Shri. The nomination process had begun on March 15 last year and was closed on July 31. Here is the full list of Padma awardees for this year, according to latest reports.

List of Padma awards recipients for 2026:

  1. Anke Gowda
  2. Armida Fernandez
  3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
  4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
  5. Brij Lal Bhat
  6. Budhri Tati
  7. Charan Hembram
  8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
  9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
  10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
  11. Hally War
  12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
  13. K Pajanivel
  14. Kailash Chandra Pant
  15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
  16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
  17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
  18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
  19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
  20. Mohan Nagar
  21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
  22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
  23. Nuruddin Ahmed
  24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
  25. Padma Gurmet
  26. Pokhila Lekthepi
  27. Punniamurthy Natesan
  28. R Krishnan
  29. Raghupat Singh
  30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
  31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
  32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
  33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
  34. S G Susheelamma
  35. Sangyusang S Pongener
  36. Shafi Shauq
  37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
  38. Shyam Sundar
  39. Simanchal Patro
  40. Suresh Hanagavadi
  41. Taga Ram Bheel
  42. Techi Gubin
  43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
  44. Vishwa Bandhu
  45. Yumnam Jatra Singh
