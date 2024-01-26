Padma Awards 2024: Complete list of Padma Shri awardees

Ahead of Republic Day, the Centre unveiled the names of 34 unsung heroes who will receive the coveted Padma awards on eve on Republic day, Thursday. The list includes the name of India's first female mahout and a social worker with special needs. The awards recognise the extraordinary work that unsung heroes do behind the scenes.

Parbati Baruah: the nation's first female elephant mahout, broke stereotypes when she began taming wild tuskers at the age of 14.

Jageshwar Yadav: Welfare worker, Yadav gave his life to improving the lives of the PVTG tribes of Korwa and Birhor.

Chami Murmu: She is a tribal warrior who, through SHGs, has empowered 30,000 women and planted over 30 lakh plants.

Gurvinder Singh: He is a social worker from Sirsa who is a ray of hope for divyangs and orphans.

Sathyanarayana Beleri: Using a creative polybag technique to preserve traditional rice varieties.

Environmentalist Dukhu Majhi: He spent fifty years planting trees and raising awareness of the need for a more environmentally friendly future.

K Chellammal: He seasoned organic farmer with effective damage control techniques for coconut and palm trees.

Sangthankima: Gave refuge and rehabilitation services to coming generations.

Hemchand Manjhi: Traditional medicine practitioner who cares for patients in many states, with a focus on rural impoverished people.

Jamoh Yanung Lego: Expert in tribal herbal medicine; revitalised the Adi tribe's traditional healing system.

Somanna: A tribal welfare worker dedicated to improving the Jenu Kuruba tribe.

Sarbeswar Basumatary: A daily wager who turned farmer and now serves as an example of mixed integrated farming for others.

Prema Dhanraj: A burn sufferer who became a burn surgeon, dedicating her life to helping burn victims after overcoming a personal tragedy.

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Mallakhamb's flagbearer, recognised for putting the sport on the map internationally.

Yazdi Maneksha Italy: Physician devoted his life to curing sickle cell anaemia in Gujarati tribal people.

Balakrishna Sadanam Puthiya Veetil: has earned global acclaim for Kalluvazhi Kathakali for the past six decades.

Ashok Kumar Biswas: A folk painter who revived Mauryan-era tikuli art by creating thousands of designs and training 8,000 women.

Ratan Kahar: Attracted people's attention with his composition 'Boro Loker Biti Lo'.

Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan: are two Godna painters who overcame social stigmas to become prominent figures in Madhubani painting worldwide.

Uma Maheshwari D: She is the first female harikatha exponent to perform globally in various ragas.

Gopinath Swain: a centenarian, has been performing Krishna Leela for over nine decades.

Smriti Rekha Chakma: is a weaver who uses eco-friendly vegetable-dyed cotton threads to create traditional designs.

Omprakash Sharma: has promoted the 200-year-old Malwa region's traditional dance drama 'Mach' for more than seven decades.

Narayanan E P: has dedicated six decades to promoting the traditional art form of Theyyam.

Bhagabat Padhan: Broadened the scope of Sabda Nrutya dance to new platforms and trained diverse groups in the art.

Sanatan Rudra Pal: Sculptor known for crafting traditional Sabeki Durga idols for more than five decades.

Badrappan M: 87-year-old Valli Oyil Kummi. Dance guru breaks from tradition to train women.

Jordan Lepcha: is a bamboo craftsperson who preserves Sikkim's traditional Lepcha hats.

Machihan Sasa: is a master craftsperson who has promoted and preserved the ancient Manipuri tradition of Longpi pottery.

Gaddam Sammaiah: has been highlighting social issues through Chindu Yakshaganam performances for over five decades.

Jankilal: is a third-generation performer who has mastered the fading Behrupiya art for more than six decades.

Dasari Kondappa:, one of the last Burra veena players, has dedicated his life to indigenous art.

Babu Ram Yadav: is a brass craftsperson who has been championing the intricate brass marori craft globally for the past six decades.