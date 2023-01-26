Padma Awards 2023: Who is scientist Khadar Valli, ‘India’s Millet Man’, left high-paying US job for healthier society?

Dr Khadar Valli with India's former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu | Photos: Twitter

He had a comfortable US job that he left to return to India and make it healthy. More than two decades since he launched his mission, India’s ‘Millet Man’ Dr Khadar Valli Dudekula was recognised by the government of India with the civilian honour Padma Shri during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.

Dr Valli is the scientist who made the world realise the importance of food grains. He has numerous researches to his name and has worked extensively for revival of grains over 20 years. As per The Better India, Dr Valli woke up to the problem of diet-related consequences in society around 1986-87 when he came across the case of a girl who had started menstruating at 6 years of age. Shocked by this, he decided to return to his country in 1997 and settled in Mysuru to work towards a healthy society rather than in a foreign nation.

Dr Valli is an independent scientist and food expert. In his pioneering work, he has revived five types of disappearing millets. He is a leading advocate of Millet cultivation and use. He was born in a humble background in Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh. He pursued his BSc (Education) and MSc (Education) from Regional College of Education, Mysuru before earning a PhD in Steroids from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Besides being an agricultural scientist, he is also a homoeopath.

After completing education in India, he became a postdoctoral fellow in environmental science at Beaverton, Oregon for three years. He then worked as a scientist with Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) for four years before working with DuPont for a year in India and four plus years in the US. He discovered medicinal properties of grains during his research and named 5 specific types of grains he prescribed as “Siridhanyalu”.

