Paddy procurement to begin in Punjab, Haryana from October 3, farmers withdraw protest

Amid the farmer protests in Punjab and Haryana over the delay in paddy procurement, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has declared that the procurement will start from October 3 in both states.

Addressing the media, Choubey said, "The procurement will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab." Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who is also the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and came to this conclusion.

CM Khatter stated, "Due to delay in monsoon, the Central Government had postponed the start of procurement of paddy and millet to October 11 from October 1 this year... There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow."

Earlier, the Central government had decided to postpone the procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation from October 1 to October 11 in Punjab and Haryana. This was announced through a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday (October 1).

While CM Khattar announced the new date for purchasing paddy and other crops, he also urged the United Kisan Morcha to withdraw its protests against the government. He said, "The procurement of paddy will start from tomorrow. The decision in this regard has been taken after talks with the central government. The demand of the farmers has been fulfilled, so now there is no reason left for the agitation."

The procurement usually starts on October 1 but this year the Centre had decided to delay the purchase in Punjab-Haryana till October 11 because they thought that due to the rain, the amount of moisture in the crop is still high.