P Chidambaram makes BIG revelation on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: 'US stopped us from acting against Pakistan'

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram revealed that the Congress-led UPA government chose not to retaliate militarily against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Citing intense international pressure and the Ministry of External Affairs' stance, Chidambaram said the government ultimately decided against taking military action, although he personally considered retribution.

P Chidambaram recalled the intense international pressure after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saying, "The whole world descended upon Delhi to tell us don't start a war." He mentioned Condoleezza Rice's visit, where she urged restraint, and admitted that while he considered retribution, the government decided to hold back. "Condoleezza Rice, who was then US Secretary of State, flew in two or three days after I took over, to meet me and the Prime Minister. And to say, 'please don't react'. I said this is a decision that the government will take. Without disclosing any official secret, it did cross my mind that we should do some act of retribution," the Congress leader acknowledged.



Chidambaram further said he did discuss a possible retaliation with the Prime Minister and "other people who mattered." "The Prime Minister had discussed this even when the attack was going on... And the conclusion was, largely influenced by the Ministry of External Affairs and the IFS, that we should not physically react to the situation," he recalled.





