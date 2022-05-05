Congress vs Congress? P Chidambaram heckled outside Calcutta High Court for defending Bengal government move

Reacting to the incident, P Chidambaram said he had no comments on the matter.

Congress leader P Chidamabaram, a prominent lawyer by profession, was on Wednesday heckled by some lawyers outside the Calcutta High Court for indirectly defending the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government in a case. The lawyers who opposed him claimed affiliation to the Congress party. The senior advocate is representing one of the respondents in a petition seeking probe into the sale of shares of Metro Dairy by the Bengal government to the agro-processing firm Keventer. Claiming foul play in the deal, the Bengal Congress has been demanding a probe into the matter. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the West Bengal Congress Committee chief, has filed a public interest litigation in the high court against the deal.

The lawyers said being a Congress leader it wasn't appropriate for Chidambaram to represent a respondent in a case challenged by another Congress leader. They said the lawyer had hurt the sentiments of Congress workers by accepting the case.

Kaustav Bagchi, one of the protesters, told PTI that Chidambaram had been appearing in the case in which the sale of equity to the private player was being opposed by the Bengal Congress. "Mr Chidambaram is a CWC (Congress Working Committee) member and a very important leader," he added.

He said he participated in the protest not as a lawyer but as a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury dismissed the protest as a "natural" reaction. "I have heard that some Congress supporters present at Calcutta High Court protested. I believe this was their natural reaction," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"It's a professional world. It depends on the person... Nobody can dictate him or her," he added.

Reacting to the protest, Chidambaram said," It's a free country. I have no comments... Why should I comment on this."

Metro Dairy was jointly owned by the West Bengal government and Keventer Agro. The government later sold its stake to the private company. The Congress claims the shares were sold to the company at a throwaway price and has sought an investigation into the deal.

The matter was fixed for further hearing on Thursday by a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, before which the matter is being argued.

Chidambaram is one of the 23 Congress leaders who had sought sweeping structural changes into the party via a public letter in 2020. They had also touched upon the sensitive leadership question and lack of internal democracy, which was perceived by political pundits as a clear challenge to the authority wielded by the Gandhis.

Chowdhury has slammed the G-23 leaders on several occasions over the last two years.

With inputs from PTI