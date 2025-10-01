P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'

The Congress leader's previous remarks did not go down well among BJP leaders, who have criticised him for the admission.

P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, has broken his silence after controversy over his remarks that the UPA government did not retaliate against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 due to international pressure. In a tweet on Wednesday, Chidambaram wrote, "In no part of the interview to Megha Prasad's podcast did I say that 'US stopped us from retaliating after the 26/11 attack."

In a podcast, the Congress leader had reportedly suggested that he personally favoured military retribution against Pakistan following the ghastly terror attack but the government led by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh decided to go by the external affairs ministry's view to resort to diplomatic measures against the neighbouring country.

Perils of talking to the media: Chidambaram

In his tweet, he wrote, "In no part of the interview to Megha Prasad's podcast did I say that 'US stopped us from retaliating after the 26/11 attack' Yet, channel after channel and the media and the Twitterati are merrily attributing words to me. These are the perils of talking to the media!"

These are the perils of talking to the media! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 1, 2025

