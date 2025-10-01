P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'
US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs function, what will happen next
LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India manufacturing hub
Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
How can a government just 'shut down'? Has it happened before in US? Know here
Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'
Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'
Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...
INDIA
The Congress leader's previous remarks did not go down well among BJP leaders, who have criticised him for the admission.
P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, has broken his silence after controversy over his remarks that the UPA government did not retaliate against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 due to international pressure. In a tweet on Wednesday, Chidambaram wrote, "In no part of the interview to Megha Prasad's podcast did I say that 'US stopped us from retaliating after the 26/11 attack."
In a podcast, the Congress leader had reportedly suggested that he personally favoured military retribution against Pakistan following the ghastly terror attack but the government led by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh decided to go by the external affairs ministry's view to resort to diplomatic measures against the neighbouring country.
In his tweet, he wrote, "In no part of the interview to Megha Prasad's podcast did I say that 'US stopped us from retaliating after the 26/11 attack' Yet, channel after channel and the media and the Twitterati are merrily attributing words to me. These are the perils of talking to the media!"
In no part of the interview to Megha Prasad's podcast did I say that 'US stopped us from retaliating after the 26/11 attack'— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 1, 2025
Yet, channel after channel and the media and the Twitterati are merrily attributing words to me
These are the perils of talking to the media!
READ | ndian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'