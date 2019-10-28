P Chidambaram back to ED office, earlier admitted to AIIMS after gastrointestinal complications

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after his health rapidly deteriorated and gastrointestinal complications were reported. Afterwards, the doctors found him stable. On being discharged, the Congress leader was later brought back to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, who he is currently in custody with, in connection to the INX Media money laundering case.

Delhi: P Chidambaram brought back to Enforcement Directorate office from AIIMS. He was taken to AIIMS earlier today for gastrointestinal health complications and was discharged subsequently. pic.twitter.com/WmR9HMOkvE — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Chidambaram was taken to AIIMS by the ED officials for immediate medical attention after he complained of stomach ache. Sources told Zee Media that this is the second time that the senior Congress leader has been admitted to a hospital on the same day itself as he was admitted to RML Hospital earlier on Monday morning, as well.

Earlier during the court hearing on Chidambaram's bail plea, his counsel Kapil Sibal had said that the former Union Finance Minister was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Sibal also informed the court that Chidambaram had lost weight in custody and that his health was deteriorating rapidly in Tihar jail.

P Chidambaram was first admitted to the hospital earlier this month, on October 5. After a medical examination, however, he was discharged on the same day and was brought back to Tihar jail.

CBI had arrested P Chidambaram on August 21.

Chidambaram was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered a case against INX Media Private Limited for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group.

The company had allegedly received Rs 305 crore as an overseas fund in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister though it had the permission to source foreign investments worth Rs 4.62 Crore only. The group allegedly received Rs 40.91 crore through a sister company without the necessary approvals from FIPB and violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).