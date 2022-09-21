Body found in Oyo room, couple from Kolkata rented room

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Police (Generic)

In a shocking incident, the body of a 24-year-old woman was found in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district.

According to reports, the body was found beneath the bed of the Subheksha Lodge in the city under the Aadityapur police station.

Police said the room was rented by a couple. The man went to fetch food but never returned, said the hotel's manager to Aaj Tak.

The woman has been identified as Kanti Devi.

They had come from Kolkata.

The room was being managed by the company Oyo Rooms.

The body was found in room number 101.