Oxygen concentrator black marketing case: Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra arrested

Delhi-based businessman, Navneet Kalra has been arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday (May 16) night for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The police had been looking for Kalra since they found 500 oxygen concentrators from his three restaurants in the Khan Market area. During the recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from his three restaurants – Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega Ju.

The oxygen concentrators are high in demand and are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients.

The police claimed that the oxygen concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at exorbitant rates.

Police said during the raid on Thursday invoices of recovered oxygen concentrators were found in the laptop. Stickers of maximum retail price (MRP) indicating prices of Rs 69,999 per concentrator were also recovered. On May 13, Kalra had moved to the high court for anticipatory bail but was not relieved. He had applied for anticipatory bail in Delhi's Saket court. The police have gathered much evidence against him.