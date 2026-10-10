‘Owning X does not give you a veto’: Lalit Modi slams Elon Musk over ‘Prime Minister Ambani’ jibe

Lalit Modi has stepped into Elon Musk’s ‘Prime Minister Ambani’ row, delivering a blunt message to the first-ever trillionaire over satellite internet services. Check out what he said.

Amid ongoing discussions over satellite communication services in India, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has criticised Elon Musk, chief of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, for his recent remarks about Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. In a long note shared on X, Lalit Modi backed the Indian government over security safeguards for satellite communication services, saying that protecting citizens, their data, and the country's critical communications infrastructure comes first. ''Elon, owning X does not give you a veto over India’s national security,'' Lalit Modi said.

Lalit Modi slams Elon Musk over ‘Prime Minister Ambani’ remark

Defending the Centre over security concerns for satellite communications, Modi said, ''I support the Government of India’s insistence on rigorous security safeguards before satellite communication services begin operating. Protecting our citizens, their data and our critical communications infrastructure must come first. The same standards should apply to every operator, Indian or foreign.''

''I have spent my life building businesses and challenging established thinking. I believe in ambition, innovation and competition. I also believe that doing business in a country requires respect for its laws and institutions,'' he added.

Lalit Modi also objected to Musk's references to Ambani as 'Prime Minister Ambani' and added, ''The personal badgering of Mukesh Ambani is completely uncalled for. Calling him “Prime Minister Ambani” contributes nothing to a serious discussion about connectivity or regulatory approvals. If there is evidence of unfair treatment, put it on the table. Sarcasm is no substitute for evidence.''

Elon, owning X does not give you a veto over India’s national security. I support the Government of India’s insistence on rigorous security safeguards before satellite communication services begin operating. Protecting our citizens, their data and our critical communications infrastructure must come first. The same standards should apply to every operator, Indian or foreign. I have spent my life building businesses and challenging established thinking. I believe in ambition, innovation and competition. I also believe that doing business in a country requires respect for its laws and institutions. The personal badgering of Mukesh Ambani is completely uncalled for. Calling him “Prime Minister Ambani” contributes nothing to a serious discussion about connectivity or regulatory approvals. If there is evidence of unfair treatment, put it on the table. Sarcasm is no substitute for evidence. India deserves the best technology available, including satellite connectivity for communities that need it. Every applicant deserves a fair, transparent and timely process. Every applicant must also demonstrate that it meets the required safeguards. My position is straightforward: compete, innovate, meet the standards and earn the opportunity. India’s security is non-negotiable. No individual’s wealth, influence or follower count should change that. Lalit Modi – Founder IPL #IndiaFirst #NationalSecurity #DigitalIndia #MukeshAmbani #Starlink @elonmusk @narendramodi @reliancejio @SpaceX October 10, 2026

'No individual’s wealth, influence or follower count should change that'

The IPL founder also said that India deserves access to satellite connectivity for communities and every applicant must get a 'fair, transparent and timely process'.

''India deserves the best technology available, including satellite connectivity for communities that need it. Every applicant deserves a fair, transparent and timely process. Every applicant must also demonstrate that it meets the required safeguards. My position is straightforward: compete, innovate, meet the standards and earn the opportunity. India’s security is non-negotiable. No individual’s wealth, influence or follower count should change that,'' he concluded.

Earlier, Elon Musk took a dig at Mukesh Ambani, referring to him as 'Prime Minister Ambani' in his X post, saying that a few powerful businessmen have total control over the elected government in the Centre. Later, he found support from the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. However, he was brutally trolled and criticised over his hypocrisy when netizens pointed out that the Indian government has the right to safeguard national security and doesn't come under any pressure from foreign countries. He was also attacked over the ban on Chinese EV companies like BYD in the American market, which could be in direct competition with his Tesla.