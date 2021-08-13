Those who own one flat cannot keep multiple personal vehicles: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has said that people who own one flat cannot have multiple vehicles.

Hearing a PIL, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni of the High Court gave directions to the officials in this matter, saying that those who have multiple vehicles and do not have parking space will not be allowed to have more than one personal vehicle.

The court added that the authorities should not allow four or five vehicles to be kept by people who have only one flat and who live in a colony or society where there isn't enough space to park their vehicles.

A public interest litigation was filed by Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Navi Mumbai, challenging a government order. Developers who build flats and buildings were asked to reduce the parking space while amending the Integrated Development Control and Promotion Regulatory Act.

Thakur, in his petition, said that the developers were not providing adequate parking space in the new buildings, due to which people living in colonies and societies had to park their vehicles outside on the road.

Apart from this, the High Court said that it is wrong to allow four-five vehicles to those who can easily buy them. Before buying the vehicles, you have to check whether you have enough space to park the car.

Talking about the increasing number of vehicles, the court said that today 30% of both sides of the roads are encroahed due to parking. It has become common now to park the vehicles on roads. In this matter, the court has sought a response from the state's public prosecutor Manish Pable within two weeks.